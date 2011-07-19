Ryan Boyle

Green Lantern Caveman

Ryan Boyle
Ryan Boyle
  • Save
Green Lantern Caveman green character comic illustration doodle
Download color palette

A new set of Green Lantern doodles, this time creating a “what-if” scenario where a different character throughout history was chosen to be a Green Lantern. So what do you get? You get to see what it would be like if a viking or a pirate were chosen to join the intergalactic police force. Enjoy!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2011
Ryan Boyle
Ryan Boyle

More by Ryan Boyle

View profile
    • Like