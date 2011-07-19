Shaun Lind

Rockify - Illustrative Logo

rockify
Rockify is a start-up based in Austin that plans to lead the way in next generation music interaction. We talked about a more illustrative style for the logo, and even a type of mascot.... this was the first try.

Posted on Jul 19, 2011
