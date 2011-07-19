Shaun Lind

Rockify - Final Logo

Rockify - Final Logo logo illustration rockify
Final logo for Rockify... keep it simple right. I dug the John Lennon looking pic from the first try, so I wanted to incorporate the abstract-ish pic into the typography somehow. I think it turned out well.

Posted on Jul 19, 2011
