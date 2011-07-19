Joshua Boyd

Homepage part 2

Joshua Boyd
Joshua Boyd
  • Save
Homepage part 2 typography vintage sarcasm
Download color palette

Second part of the front page graphics.

Deb5ba8d522e0e768214141c7bd738aa
Rebound of
Homepage
By Joshua Boyd
View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2011
Joshua Boyd
Joshua Boyd
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Joshua Boyd

View profile
    • Like