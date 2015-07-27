Sacred Tattoo Design

Trending designs to inspire you
A bud of mine was looking for a new merch design for his tattoo shop. He requested a design inspired by old signage and medicinal flourishes, and when you can trade tattoo time for design, you always make it work!