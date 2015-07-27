Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
𝑭𝑶𝑹𝑬𝑺𝑻𝑬𝑹 𝑫𝑬𝑺𝑰𝑮𝑵

Sacred Tattoo Design

Sacred Tattoo Design victorian vector vintage woodcut shirt logo tatto
A bud of mine was looking for a new merch design for his tattoo shop. He requested a design inspired by old signage and medicinal flourishes, and when you can trade tattoo time for design, you always make it work!

Posted on Jul 27, 2015
