Lauren Smith-Bynum

Woot

Lauren Smith-Bynum
Lauren Smith-Bynum
  • Save
Woot lettering friends of type typecon 2011 lauren smith
Download color palette
40a21b6645e532f12d6fc10224d4b582
Rebound of
Woot sketch
By Lauren Smith-Bynum
View all tags
Posted on Jul 19, 2011
Lauren Smith-Bynum
Lauren Smith-Bynum

More by Lauren Smith-Bynum

View profile
    • Like