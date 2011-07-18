Michael Folini

Mustang GT

Michael Folini
Michael Folini
  • Save
Mustang GT illustrator photo realistic
Download color palette

I have been working on this photo realistic Mustang in Illustrator I have many hours in this project and hope to finish soon.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 18, 2011
Michael Folini
Michael Folini

More by Michael Folini

View profile
    • Like