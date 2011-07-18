Michael Folini

Planet Wreel Logo

Michael Folini
Michael Folini
  • Save
Planet Wreel Logo planet wreel planet wreel
Download color palette

This is a logo concept I've been developing for a while I started by painting the planet in Photoshop with my tablet.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 18, 2011
Michael Folini
Michael Folini

More by Michael Folini

View profile
    • Like