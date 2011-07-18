Terrence Eisenhower

Flats Flyer

Terrence Eisenhower
Terrence Eisenhower
  • Save
Flats Flyer typography graphic design update black red vintage advertisement calendar first friday art york illustration show food
Download color palette

New way of displaying the date

Dribble
Rebound of
Flats Flyer
By Terrence Eisenhower
Terrence Eisenhower
Terrence Eisenhower

More by Terrence Eisenhower

View profile
    • Like