Vertically stacked site menu with conditional breadcrumbs

Phew. Spent way way too much time on this.

This is a vertically stacked site navigation menu that displays breadcrumbs only when user starts wandering around the menu and it becomes unclear what page is being shown in the content area.

On the left is a straight-forward selection of logos page from the design submenu.

On the right, the same page is still selected, but the user clicked on software section and now adoring its exquisite selection of items.

Clicking on a breadcrumb kicks off a nifty woosh-woosh animation and the menu restructures itself back to the left state. Looks really awesome in real life, can't wait to put this into production...