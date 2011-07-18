Frank

Notification Center for Mac

notification center bulletin board mac mockup sketch
A Quick Sketch of my idea for Notification Center for mac. Simply move the mouse to the Status Bar and swipe down with two fingers. It will present you with all of the notifications you received throughout the day. Full view: http://cl.ly/8a26

Posted on Jul 18, 2011
