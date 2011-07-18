Kelli Lambiase

Sneak peek of my new site

typography web design
Reworking a few things on my current site, improving UI, adding more personality, hand-drawn elements and social integration. This is a peek of the top of the home page. My work will be under the twitter feed in a blog scroll style. Got any suggestions for improvement?

Posted on Jul 18, 2011
