Simone Noronha

wip

Simone Noronha
Simone Noronha
  • Save
wip goose golden egg folklore
Download color palette

might be one of the bloodiest things I've produced in a while.

final-ish version here http://bit.ly/pU7hHr

6db2b4e9121a2ef526519610b9193541
Rebound of
wip
By Simone Noronha
View all tags
Posted on Jul 18, 2011
Simone Noronha
Simone Noronha

More by Simone Noronha

View profile
    • Like