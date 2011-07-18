Cory Angen

About.me

Cory Angen
Cory Angen
  • Save
About.me monochrome logo designer texture mensch
Download color palette

Monochrome version of a recent personal brand. Updated with @Morgan's Mensch font (designer). Background image for my About.me splash page.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 18, 2011
Cory Angen
Cory Angen

More by Cory Angen

View profile
    • Like