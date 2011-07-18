Matt Modrowski

Account Dropdown in CSS

Matt Modrowski
Matt Modrowski
  • Save
Account Dropdown in CSS dropdown css3 menu
Download color palette

CSS3 implementation of a revised version of the original "Account Dropdown."

Thinking I might need to bring back the space between the top of the blue tabby bit and the top of the gray bar.

Thoughts?

84d339be00d483890bf54e55bb9e85c7
Rebound of
Account Dropdown
By Matt Modrowski
View all tags
Posted on Jul 18, 2011
Matt Modrowski
Matt Modrowski

More by Matt Modrowski

View profile
    • Like