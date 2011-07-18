Nick Sirotich

Magazine Illustration.

Nick Sirotich
Nick Sirotich
  • Save
Magazine Illustration. illustration design magazine mechanic cars drawing
Download color palette

I'm working on a series of illustrations for a car magazine, heres a sneak peak and you can check out more of my work at http://nicksirotich.com/ Thanks for checking it out!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 18, 2011
Nick Sirotich
Nick Sirotich

More by Nick Sirotich

View profile
    • Like