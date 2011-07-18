Brian Benitez

NotoriousUSB: Redesigned

Brian Benitez
Brian Benitez
  • Save
NotoriousUSB: Redesigned ui hover user interface portfolio
Download color palette

First time really coding anything. Huge thanks to The Guffinator for walking me through it.

Newpage
Rebound of
View Work
By Brian Benitez
View all tags
Posted on Jul 18, 2011
Brian Benitez
Brian Benitez

More by Brian Benitez

View profile
    • Like