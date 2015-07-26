Cartel Dsgns

Drones Tournament Logo

Cartel Dsgns
Cartel Dsgns
  • Save
Drones Tournament Logo quadrocopter design logo design
Download color palette

Here is a 5 min. logo for the brand new field game: Drones Tournament! Check the teaser on youtube:

https://youtu.be/Z_dSrF5b_dU

That might be smashingly cool!)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2015
Cartel Dsgns
Cartel Dsgns

More by Cartel Dsgns

View profile
    • Like