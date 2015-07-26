Constantine Leftheriotis

Hermann Atelier

Hermann Atelier calligraphy fashion logo type treatment freehand typography brush handwritten
Lettering logo for a fashion atelier. Client requested a signature style to be able to print it on the clothing etiquette as well.

