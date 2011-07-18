Michael Flarup

Fun Packs

Michael Flarup
Michael Flarup
  • Save
Fun Packs app icon
Download color palette

Client work.

___
Get My Industry Standard Design Resources
at 📐👉 applypixels.com
Premium Evolving Icon & UI templates (& a bunch of freebies)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 18, 2011
Michael Flarup
Michael Flarup
Iconist, ui and game designer from 🇩🇰

More by Michael Flarup

View profile
    • Like