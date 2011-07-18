Kelli Lambiase

Slab or Sans Serif. Thats the question.

typography web design
Trying to decide Slab or Sans Serif, for some new promo type. Trying to add more personality into my brand. And push the pen/paper/process idea. The script is my handwriting and might change out per page/use. Any thoughts?

