Andreas Fluge Iden

Dashboard - Preview of pages

Andreas Fluge Iden
Andreas Fluge Iden
  • Save
Dashboard - Preview of pages dashboard admin pages light red blue grid hover box preview
Download color palette

This is some boxes for my page-section of the dashboard I'm currently working on. Here you can preview the different pages of the site. The idea is that when you click on the box, a lightbox will appear, with a larger preview, more info about the page and the oppertunity of editing the page.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 18, 2011
Andreas Fluge Iden
Andreas Fluge Iden

More by Andreas Fluge Iden

View profile
    • Like