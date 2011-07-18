iPad Book TOC

Bethany Heck

Well, they didn't pick this concept, which was my favorite. I'm rather devastated, so perhaps I'll complete this concept out on my own time to cheer myself up. The idea is that when you tap on a section it brings up the overlay asking if you want to continue where you left off or start the section over again.

You can see it full size here: http://heckhouse.com/4-2.jpg

Posted on Jul 18, 2011
