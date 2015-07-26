Miguel Cardona

Sandbox Logo Animation

Miguel Cardona
Miguel Cardona
  • Save
Sandbox Logo Animation gif design graphic orange blue shovel sandbox animation logo imgix
Download color palette

Made a thing. http://sandbox.imgix.com a sandbox for working with the imgix image editing API.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2015
Miguel Cardona
Miguel Cardona
Designer / Educator

More by Miguel Cardona

View profile
    • Like