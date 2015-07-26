Evgeniy Starov

Srds

Evgeniy Starov
Evgeniy Starov
  • Save
Srds letter type custom apparel brushpen branding sketch brand clothes logo typography letters
Download color palette

A part of logo collection, check the full project here - https://www.behance.net/gallery/26150855/LOGOS-COLLECTION-2015

Evgeniy Starov
Evgeniy Starov

More by Evgeniy Starov

View profile
    • Like