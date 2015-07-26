Tixie

Netissime logo redesign

Tixie
Tixie
  • Save
Netissime logo redesign hosting redesign flat logo netissime
Download color palette

Here's a refused version of a logo for the hosting company Netissime.com.

The request was to put the actual logo to contemporary taste: flat and material design.
Typography used for N is very bad, I preferred to reconstitute a well balanced N to be able to shade it.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2015
Tixie
Tixie

More by Tixie

View profile
    • Like