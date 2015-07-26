U-Stay APP* Part 1

Here is the first part of my UI design for U-Stay APP.

U-stay is an application prototype I designed for couples. It keeps one be connected to his or her beloved one in different time zone. It enables lovers to know each other's daily life in real time through dynamic visual image instead of plain text message.

You can customize your character which showed on your lover’s mobile phone. The expression of the character is a mirror of your mood. You can let your lover know your plan by sharing the schedule.

Generally, U-Stay is a virtual partner in your mobile phone controlled by your real partner far away.

————————————————————————————

By the way, this application has not been developed yet. I am still working on it.

Criticism and suggestions are all welcome!

Let me know if you are interested in this prototype : )