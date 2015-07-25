James Lucia

UI Element Challenge -- Day 003 Dial Pad

dial pad contact dial daily daily challenge ui design ui
A simple dial pad with contacts showing at the top. They match as the user dials, and can be swiped through and selected for easy dialing.

Rebound of
Day 003 - Dial Pad
By Paul Flavius Nechita
Posted on Jul 25, 2015
