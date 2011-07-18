Tim Denee

On the SAS defence of Afghanistan’s drug barons

On the SAS defence of Afghanistan's drug barons
"A typical day at the office for the New Zealand forces in Afghanistan. On one hand, we passed the command of the Bamiyan provincial reconstruction team project over to our Afghan allies, while – on the other – our SAS forces “helped” Afghan forces to deal with a Taliban attack in Kabul that had just killed a top government aide, Jan Mohammed Khan."

(for those overseas viewer unaware, poppies are a symbol associated with ANZAC forces)

Posted on Jul 18, 2011
