Meyvi Widelia Geeska

Thurman St. Collective Logo

Meyvi Widelia Geeska
Meyvi Widelia Geeska
  • Save
Thurman St. Collective Logo typography grunge project hibiscus hawaii collective thurman design vintage branding logo
Download color palette

A branding project I pitched to a Cannabis Resource Center in Portland, Oregon. They are looking for a vintage and traditional look with a touch of Hawaiian Hibiscus flower.

This is the version of how it would appear on a paper bag and name cards

Meyvi Widelia Geeska
Meyvi Widelia Geeska

More by Meyvi Widelia Geeska

View profile
    • Like