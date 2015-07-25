Snap to shape

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This UX experiment allows the user to convert a hand drawn oval to a perfect circle or zoom to the area as they cycle through the options. And it allows us to keep the right toolbar simple by not having to include additional tools.
