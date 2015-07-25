Elliot Dahl

Melty Ice Cream Sticker

Melty Ice Cream Sticker pink strawberry illustration cone ice cream sticker
When the day gets hot the ice cream starts to run.

Rebound of
Playoff! Summer Sticker Design Contest
By Sticker Mule
Posted on Jul 25, 2015
