Sazzad Hossain

Gravit Special Characters

Sazzad Hossain
Sazzad Hossain
  • Save
Gravit Special Characters symbols special utf characters
Download color palette

Need to insert a special characters to your comments? With Gravit v2, you can by simply pressing down on the corresponding key. In this case, we held down the "A" key on the keyboard and this option popped up. Gravit is meant to be used by anyone who uses a browser. This takes us a step further in accomplishing that goal.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2015
Sazzad Hossain
Sazzad Hossain

More by Sazzad Hossain

View profile
    • Like