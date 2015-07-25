markantpacheco

Summer Sticker

Summer Sticker
Summertime is the time my fam and I go to the beach. I love lounging,making sand castles, and just digging in the dirt. I love the feel of the sand between my toes. No doubt, there is nothing like being at the beach in the summer.

Rebound of
Playoff! Summer Sticker Design Contest
By Sticker Mule
Posted on Jul 25, 2015
