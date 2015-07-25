Petr Knoll

Research. Create. Start off

Petr Knoll
Petr Knoll
Hire Me
  • Save
Research. Create. Start off monoweight illustration vector icon set icons
Download color palette

WIP. Some icons for my upcoming portfolio

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2015
Petr Knoll
Petr Knoll
Interactive Designer and Creative
Hire Me

More by Petr Knoll

View profile
    • Like