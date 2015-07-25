Always Be Joyful - Digital Hand Lettering

Always be joyful (1 Thessalonians 5:16 NLT). I love how this verse encourages you today. Despite the challenges you're facing, the looming project deadline, the impossible client, you can be joyful! God knows your hurt and your need and has made help available for you. Just keep pressing forward, always full of deep joy every step of the way. You can do this. I may not know you, but I believe in God's design of you!