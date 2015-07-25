Quick-Capture Chrome Extension

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
We've been working on this little quick-capture tool for a while now. Happy to say it's live!
This little guy lives right inside the gmail.com UI and makes it easy to create to-dos out of your emails. This means all the important stuff that lands in your inbox can be put on a to-do list and into your order of priority, AND... you don't have to go dig through your inbox to find stuff or mess around with 1,001 labels.
Check it out on the Chrome Web Store: https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/handle-quick-capture/mkcnamloafopbialjjifhnjhddnnoiim?utm_source=gmail