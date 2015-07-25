Daniel Álvarez

Stream Overlay for Zeveron

Daniel Álvarez
Daniel Álvarez
Hire Me
  • Save
Stream Overlay for Zeveron purple heroes of the storm esports overlay twitch
Download color palette

I designed this overlay kit for Zeveron an eSports organization with participation in Heroes of the Storm and Street Fighter IV.

Go follow and support them on Facebook and Twitter

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2015
Daniel Álvarez
Daniel Álvarez
Planning, designing and crafting user-friendly products
Hire Me

More by Daniel Álvarez

View profile
    • Like