The 'ole pig skin

illustration art deco collegiate design football
It's a different kind of football but trying to reference the style of J. Bonelli (http://scanzen.tumblr.com/post/5418860141/j-bonelli-xiv-campeonato-sudamericano-de) and lots of other art deco artists. Hope you can hear me over all the noise!

Posted on Jul 18, 2011
