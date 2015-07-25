Kyle Barrett

Kelsey & Andy

Kelsey & Andy typography handwriting invitation wedding
My roommate Andy is getting married in a few months -- here's a bit of the invitations. Got to use some handwriting which is always cool. These look great printed and are a bit nontraditional, so I'll post a photo of that soon!

Posted on Jul 25, 2015
