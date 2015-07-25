Kyle Barrett

Metropolitan Church brand church mark logo
Been working on some logo concepts for Metropolitan Church in Alabama and this is where it currently stands. Sort of an implied "M" in a fairly abstract skyline. Liking how this is turning out so far.

Posted on Jul 25, 2015
