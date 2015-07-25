Justin Ladia

Fahjah

Justin Ladia
Justin Ladia
  • Save
Fahjah winnipeg identity branding brush lettering script typography logo
Download color palette

Identity for the rebrand of Fahjah, a local Winnipeg DJ, who was looking to update his look.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2015
Justin Ladia
Justin Ladia

More by Justin Ladia

View profile
    • Like