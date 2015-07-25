Charlotte Langstroth

Bicycle

Bicycle graphic design vector illustrator bicycle novelty flowers illustration
Last week I rented a lovely little red Bobbin bicycle to cycle by the coast. I hated giving it back so I decided to mark a little memory by creating an illustration.

Posted on Jul 25, 2015
