Rapid UX checkup for Streetglams

We're brainstorming a lot about the future of Streetglams, we are considering a pivot...
But before taking any decision, it's always a prime idea to ask feedback from your users. So I rigged this quick user satisfaction survey on Typeform, we're spreading it on social media, and little elves are collecting data as we speak.
I'm sure we could have done a better design job, but this is viable enough (as in MVP), and the order of the day is speed. As I told the team today: "let's not waste a sprint on this, we need facts now." Stay Lean.
If you'd like to peek at the survey, please visit Streetglams first and answer with your real opinion, so as to not break havoc in all our stats. Thanks!
More about Streetglams: http://streetglams.com
The form can be found here: http://bit.ly/sgux001