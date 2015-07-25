Jonny Burch

New meetup: Fintech for Humans!

Jonny Burch
Jonny Burch
  • Save
New meetup: Fintech for Humans! fintech event london meetup
Download color palette

I'm organising a night for UK designers, builders and product-ers in the world of Financial Technology to come and chew the fat over beer and pizza.

Our first one, held at the DueDil offices in Shoreditch, is on meetup here: http://www.meetup.com/FinTech-for-Humans/events/224130349/

Come along and help make money better!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 25, 2015
Jonny Burch
Jonny Burch
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Jonny Burch

View profile
    • Like