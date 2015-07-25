New meetup: Fintech for Humans!

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I'm organising a night for UK designers, builders and product-ers in the world of Financial Technology to come and chew the fat over beer and pizza.
Our first one, held at the DueDil offices in Shoreditch, is on meetup here: http://www.meetup.com/FinTech-for-Humans/events/224130349/
Come along and help make money better!