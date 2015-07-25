Jan Patka

Webmium Logo sharp it symbol square rectangle clean logo
I wanted to create a logo, which would fit better into my latest project. So I played with pixels for a while and in the end I quite like it :)

Posted on Jul 25, 2015
I Help Aspiring Brands Grow. Just With a Good Design.
    • Like