Faunetika #9

Faunetika #9 faunetika character illustration
9/365 – "Nil Sine Labore" (Nothing Is Without Labour)

Faunetika is a 365-days of visual exploration of faunal characteristics accompanied by Latin tituli.

Posted on Jul 25, 2015
