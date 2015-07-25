For no Dutch teenager he is unknown: Bardo Ellens. his

YouTube channels and BanjoMovies and BanjoTown reached

a total of 75 million views this year. Over the years

He tried different styles, with blue as

recognizable color. There was just no website yet to bring all

viewers together. We created the websites

(BanjoMovies.nl & BanjoTown.nl) so that they are seamlessly

joined together for this Internet celebrity and its viewers.