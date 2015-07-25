CoffeeBottle

Banjomovies

For no Dutch teenager he is unknown: Bardo Ellens. his
YouTube channels and BanjoMovies and BanjoTown reached
a total of 75 million views this year. Over the years
He tried different styles, with blue as
recognizable color. There was just no website yet to bring all
viewers together. We created the websites
(BanjoMovies.nl & BanjoTown.nl) so that they are seamlessly
joined together for this Internet celebrity and its viewers.

Posted on Jul 25, 2015
