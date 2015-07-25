CoffeeBottle

Bizzboys website

CoffeeBottle
CoffeeBottle
  • Save
Bizzboys website
Download color palette

Bizzboys produces more than 100 videos each month for
the Multi Channel Network: Mediakraft. With a (within
one and a half years of age) range of 15-20 million views a
professional online presence was a necessary step.
In this market, a website with videos can not be missed.

Posted on Jul 25, 2015
CoffeeBottle
CoffeeBottle

More by CoffeeBottle

View profile
    • Like