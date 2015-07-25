Adonay Lizardo

Valmy 45 Aniversario

Part of the Valmy's 45 Aniversary Campaing. I worked in this project as a Creative Director. We launch this landing page based on a Diary with some illustrations to remember the accompaniment of the brand to its customers for 45 years.
You can see the full project on www.valmy.com/45aniversario

Posted on Jul 25, 2015
